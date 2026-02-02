OBITUARY: Tommy Wayne Norrell

Tommy Wayne Norrell, age 80 passed away January 30, 2026. Tommy was born on December 8, 1945, in Monterey, California. He always considered himself a Mississippian having lived there for most of his life. Tommy was blessed to live a full life, from serving in Law Enforcement as a Deputy Sheriff to selling insurance to being a butcher, he touched so many lives. An avid Mississippi State fan, golfer, bowler, reader, and outdoorsman, he enjoyed the many blessings God bestowed upon him. He deeply loved the Lord and all his family, and his servant’s heart was always on display. While he enjoyed traveling, he truly loved being at home. Tommy always kept his focus on the simple things in life. He will be greatly missed, but there is such a great comfort in knowing that he is at home with his Lord and Savior!

Preceded in death by wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Felts Norrell. Survived by: daughters Sandy (Stephen) Sweet and Amy Sipes, step sons, Brendan Pruett, Sean Pruett and Christian (Wendy) Pruett; brother, William (Lori) Norrell; brother in law, Joe (Jennie) Felts; grandchild Sydney Sweet; step grandchildren, Justin (Melissa) Poole, Nicole (Brandon) Matthews, Leah Pruett, Maggie Pruett, Zachary (Anna) Butler; step great grandchildren, Grayson Poole and Parker Poole. The family will have a private Celebration of Life in Mississippi. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Spring Hill. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 931 486-0059

