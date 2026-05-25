Fire Sprinkler System Helps Prevent Tragedy at Franklin Residential Care Facility

A single fire sprinkler helped prevent what could have become a devastating fire Sunday morning at the Somerby residential care facility, where more than 200 residents and staff members were inside the four-story building at the time of the incident. Click for More News

The Franklin Fire Department responded to the facility at 870 Oak Meadow Dr. after nursing staff called 911 at 7:15 AM to report a fire in a resident’s room in the memory care unit.

The facility houses 232 residents in independent living, assisted living, and memory care, including 24 residents assigned to the first-floor memory care unit where the fire occurred.

According to Captain Jonathan Gill, the resident was inside the room when a fire ignited near an HVAC unit located by an exterior window. A local alarm alerted nursing staff, who quickly responded, safely evacuated the resident from the room, and called 911.

While firefighters were en route, crews also received an automatic fire alarm notification with water flow indicating that the building’s fire sprinkler system had activated.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed that a single sprinkler head had successfully contained the fire to the room of origin near the HVAC window unit until crews arrived and completed extinguishment operations. The room’s self-closing door also helped limit the spread of fire and smoke damage.

The resident was evaluated by EMS personnel as a precaution. No serious injuries were reported.

Due to the building’s fire protection and compartmentalization features, most residents were able to safely shelter in place during the incident. Staff relocated residents in the memory care unit to another safe area within the building while firefighters operated on scene.

Damage was primarily limited to the room of origin, although minor water damage affected approximately four rooms. Estimated damage is between $50,000 and $60,000.

Captain Gill said only one resident, the occupant of the room where the fire originated, is expected to be temporarily displaced while cleanup and repairs are completed. Facility management is working with the resident’s family to make arrangements.

“This incident highlights the lifesaving impact of automatic fire sprinkler systems and other built-in fire protection features,” Gill said. “You can repair water damage, but the sprinkler system helped prevent this fire from becoming a much more serious tragedy.”