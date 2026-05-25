Heavy Rain Drenches Franklin, Centennial Graduation Ceremonies

High school graduation is meant to be unforgettable but for some Williamson County families, this year’s ceremonies became memorable for another reason. Over the weekend, graduation ceremonies at Franklin High School and Centennial High School were met with pouring rain, leaving graduates, families and staff drenched as celebrations continued outdoors. Photos shared by Williamson County Schools show students in caps and gowns sitting through wet conditions while families watched from rain-soaked stands. More School News

Centennial High School Graduation 2026. Photo Credit: Williamson County Schools 1 of 21

The weather quickly sparked debate online and across the community, with split opinions emerging. Some parents, students and supporters said the rain created a once-in-a-lifetime memory and showcased resilience, turning the ceremonies into something graduates will talk about for years.

Others questioned whether the schools should have moved the ceremonies indoors or delayed them, arguing families and graduates should not have had to sit through severe weather during such a major milestone.

Franklin High School Graduation 2026, Photo Credit: Williamson County Schools 1 of 12

According to WSMV, Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden acknowledged the rain made the Franklin and Centennial graduations challenging and thanked families for their patience. Golden said many schools choose to host graduations on football fields because students and families have expressed how meaningful it is to celebrate the milestone on campus, while also allowing more loved ones to attend.