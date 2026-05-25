Williamson County Fair Now Accepting Nominations for 2026 Hometown Heroes Recognition

The award-winning Williamson County Fair is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Hometown Heroes Recognition. The program recognizes veterans and active military members who have made a positive impact on their local communities in addition to their service to the United States. Click for More News

“The Hometown Heroes program is a unique tradition at the Williamson County Fair that honors the untold stories of local service members and their continued efforts to improve their communities,” said Paul Webb, Fair Board Chairman. “As we celebrate 250 years of America, we’re proud to recognize these outstanding individuals who embody the American spirit. Their impact extends well beyond their military service and benefits local schools, churches, businesses and more.”

Nominees must be active military members or living veterans who served after 1940 and are current residents of Williamson County. Those nominated must also be able to attend the award ceremony, presented by Atmos Energy, on August 15 at 10:30 a.m. on the Nissan Stage at the Williamson County Fair.

Nominations are open now through July 10. More information can be found at www.williamsoncountyfair.org.

The 2026 Williamson County Fair will take place August 7-15, featuring family-friendly acts, vendors, rides and attractions – both new and beloved. This year’s theme, “As American As Apple Pie,” pays tribute to the 250th anniversary of America. Tickets will be available online July 5.