Ascend Amphitheater to Host Inaugural Community Day

Ascend Amphitheater is set to host its inaugural Community Day on June 13. Sponsored by Ascend Federal Credit Union, AXS, Carl Black Chevrolet, Farm Bureau Insurance, Vanderbilt Health and in association with Fidelis APS Security, the amphitheater invites the public to attend the free event from 12:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. in celebration of Nashville’s first responders.More Tennessee Event Venue News

As part of the festivities, Ascend Amphitheater will feature a variety of family-friendly interactive experiences. Guests will have the opportunity to explore Metro Nashville Police Department emergency and safety vehicles up close, including a helicopter, marine unit boat, horse-mounted police and K-9 units, as well as fire trucks and ambulances from the Nashville Fire Department.

In addition, the amphitheater will activate the lawn with multiple experiences, including yoga and fitness workshops, a kid zone with numerous activities for children of all ages as well as several community partner activations and free giveaways. Official venue merchandise, along with food and beverages, will also be available for purchase on-site. Throughout the day, free live music and community performances will take place on the Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater stage, featuring School of Rock Nashville, the Titans Blue Crew Drumline and recording artist Clayton Q.

For additional information on Community Day and the live performance lineup, guests can visit ascendamphitheater.com.