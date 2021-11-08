OBITUARY: Betty Brooks Gant

Betty was born in Nashville to parents, Virginia and W. M. Brooks. Along with her brother she grew up in south Nashville and attended Central High School. After graduation she worked at National Life and then the Board of Education.

She met Bob and married in 1965. Together they had 2 children, Paul and Karen. Betty was active in her children’s lives, sports, and schools. Along with Bob, they took over the family plumbing business in 1980, which they ran together until retiring in 2016. Betty and Bob celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this past January.

The joy of her life was her 4 grandsons and great-grand-daughter. “Grams” became her new name.

Betty was an active member of her church. She was baptized at Rains Ave Church of Christ in her early teens. She attended Granny White, Concord Road and Woodson Chapel Churches of Christ throughout her life.

She had many good friends and she enjoyed many hobbies. She was gifted and known for her sewing, cooking, card-making, gift-giving, party-giving . . and she was always quick to volunteer to help.

Betty will be missed by her family and friends and the many lives she touched through her kindness.

In lieu of flowers, donations to choice of charity would be appreciated.

