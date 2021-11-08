OBITUARY: Josephine “Jo” McKee Wright

Josephine McKee “Jo” Wright died November 4, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Douglas Wright; parents, Marshall & Elizabeth Hight McKee; brothers, Jack McKee and Harold “Buddy” McKee; sister, Katherine Balleu.

Survived by her children, Douglas L. Wright of Franklin, TN and Jami W. Eller of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Rachel (Robert) Harris, Will Wright and Kelsey Eller; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Wright, Jaci Hardiman and Charlee Wright; niece, Brenda (Leslie) Hasty; nephews, Richard (Angela) Klausner & Kyle (Randi) McKee.

She was a native of Columbia, TN. A member of the Heritage Church of Christ, Clay Senior Center, Red Hatters Society & the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Club.

Josephine was a nurse educator for some 30 years. Graduated from St. Thomas Hospital School of Nursing. She served in the Cadet Nurse Corpse during her nurses training. She received a B.S. Degree in Public Health from George Peabody College, a Masters in Nursing from Vanderbilt School of Nursing and a Ed.S from Middle Tennessee State University. She served on many professional boards, was active in the Tennessee Nurses Association, the Mental Health Association and the American Business and Professional Women’s Association.

She was listed in “Who’s Who” of American Nurses. Jo was the Educational Director for the School of Nursing at the University of Tennessee at Nashville and Tennessee State University. She received the Jane Delano Award from the American Red Cross in Recognition of her accomplishments in the Field of Aging. She was the recipient of many awards during her professional career, but the recognition by Mayor Rogers Anderson, declaring July 2, 2006 “Jo Wright” Day for her volunteer work at the Clay Center was a special honor.

Funeral service will be held 12:30PM Monday, November 8, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Steve Blackman will officiate. Burial will follow in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Tuesday Morning Breakfast Club, John & Kay Rush, Carol Allen, Jan & Phil Sutton, Bob & Betty Campbell, Neighbors & Friends at Reid Hill and Susan Ille.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition, 106 Mission Ct. Suite 602, Franklin, TN 37067. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com