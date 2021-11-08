Arrington Fire Promotes Brad Kessler to Assistant Chief

Long-time Arrington member Brad Kessler was promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief by Chief Craft last month.

Asst. Chief Kessler has served on the department for 11 years and has served as a Jr. Fire Fighter, Fire Fighter, Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain, and lived at the station for several years. Asst.

Chief Kessler holds multiple advanced certifications including hazardous materials, extrication and rescue, leadership, medical, and fire fighting. Asst. Chief Kessler has been incident command of many large incidents in Arrington over the last several years and is regularly incident command over our incidents. Asst. Chief Kessler was awarded top call runner last year and has received several awards of commendation and a Medal of Valor for his actions on calls and for lives saved.

Asst. Chief Kessler will be tasked with overseeing the operations of the department, being incident commander of calls, overseeing the medical program, supervising training, and working with new personnel among a variety of other tasks he will be taking on.