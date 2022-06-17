OBITUARY: Austin Taylor Sharp

Mr. Austin Taylor Sharp of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, he was 32 years old.

Born in Nashville. Graduate of Centennial High School in Franklin, class of 2008.

Austin worked in the landscaping and warehouse industries. He attended the Resting Place Church in Nashville. Austin was a friend to many. If you never met him, you certainly missed out. We will always love you and never forget you, Austin!

‘But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.’ (2 Corinthians 12:9).

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John M. & Mary Margaret Sharp; father-in-law Keith Chelette; uncles, Dr. Kevin Hartman and Keith Hartman;

Austin is survived by his wife of six years, Courtney Sharp of Spring Hill, TN; children, Taylor, Mac, Cobie & Canon Sharp of Spring Hill, TN; parents, Paul & Terri Sharp of Franklin, TN; sister, Megan Overstreet of Spring Hill, TN; brothers, Paul Chadwick Sharp of Franklin, TN and Tanner (Lauren) Sharp of Spring Hill, TN; nieces & nephews, Caylan, Olivia, Carson, Emma, Saylor, Kingston, Karley & Winnie; aunts & uncles, Mike Sharp of Nashville, TN, Teresa Ann “Sissy” Sharp of Johnstown, CO, Karen Salvaggio of Somerville, TN and Kim (Dr. Bryon) Snelson of Greeneville, TN; maternal grandmother, Carolyn Hartman of Greeneville, TN; maternal grandfather, Dr. Bob (Carol) Hartman of Greeneville, TN; step-father & mother in-law, Steve & Terri Huffman of Franklin, TN; sisters in-law, Lindsay Chelette of Franklin, TN and Kaley (Matthew) Young of Spring Hill, TN; brother in-law, Ryan Chelette of Franklin, TN, and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 18, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Candy Christmas will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Austin Sharp Memorial Fund % of Courtney Sharp.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

