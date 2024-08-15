Not Your Average Bear Foundation Awards $50K in Collegiate Scholarships

Not Your Average Bear Foundation announced the first five recipients of a collegiate scholarship, an award the nonprofit intends to make annually to local students whose families have been impacted by cancer.

The 2024 recipients of the Randy King Memorial Scholarships are as follows:

Ben Chance: The Independence High School graduate will attend the University of Tennessee.

Caroline Clingan: The Centennial High School graduate will attend the University of Tennessee.

Kat Edwards: The Ravenwood High School graduate will attend Lipscomb University.

Alex Frank: The Ravenwood High School graduate will attend the University of Alabama.

Sammy Ibrahim: The Brentwood High School graduate will attend Texas A&M University.

“It’s easy to underestimate the financial impact cancer can have on a family,” says Colleen King, who founded Not Your Average Bear Foundation in memory of her late husband Randy King. “Randy and I were forced to have a lot of hard conversations about how we would afford to send our kids to college. When a family is facing a cancer diagnosis, that is the last thing they should have to worry about. Our mission is to help alleviate some of that financial pressure for families here in our own community.”

The collegiate scholarships awarded by Not Your Average Bear Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, volunteer-operated organization, are funded solely through private tax-deductible donations. Donations may be made directly at notyouraveragebear.org. In addition, the nonprofit will be holding their second annual Randy King Memorial Golf Tournament on November 4, 2024. Registration opens September 1, 2024. More details, as well as sponsorship information, can be found at notyouraveragebear.org. One hundred percent of all donations and tournament proceeds benefit collegiate scholarships to be awarded to local students whose families have been impacted by cancer.

About Not Your Average Bear Foundation: Not Your Average Bear Foundation was founded in memory of Randy King who passed away in September 2022 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. During his fight, Randy, his wife Colleen, and their two children, Kyle and Korie, experienced firsthand the devastating effects of cancer–physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and financially. The family was blown away by the support they received when they needed it most from friends, family, co-workers, teammates, and schoolmates near and far. Eager to give back to the community they’ve called home for over 15 years, Colleen founded Not Your Average Bear Foundation as a way to fund collegiate scholarships to be awarded annually to students in Williamson County whose family has been affected by cancer.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email