WCS Looking for Industry Night Vendors

The WCS College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) department is inviting local businesses to be vendors at the annual Industry Night on September 10, 2024.

Industry Night was created to allow students and parents to make meaningful connections to industry partners in Williamson County. From 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Ag Expo Center in Franklin, high school students will visit booths and also attend the adjoining College Fair.

Businesses can sign up for a free booth by filling out an online form. Email CCTE Assistant Director Kris Schneider with any additional questions regarding Industry Night.

