Newsweek Names Reliant Bank Best Small Bank in Tennessee

Brentwood-based Reliant Bank is named Best Small Bank in Tennessee by Newsweek in its first ranking of financial institutions that best serve their customers’ needs in today’s challenging times.

To identify America’s Best Banks 2021, more than 2,500 FDIC-insured institutions (excluding credit unions) – and the savings and checking accounts they offer – were assessed based on 55 factors to come up with a best-in-class option in 19 categories.

“The opportunity to be an even better steward for our customers and local communities has never been more important,” said Reliant’s Chairman and CEO, DeVan Ard, Jr., “During this COVID-era, our customers are embracing online banking more than ever, while also expecting the personalized banking they’ve always enjoyed. We are pleased to be recognized by Newsweek as the best small bank in Tennessee for both our innovative technology and our personal customer service.”

According to a recent survey by management consulting group, Kearney, traffic at local banks is down substantially compared to last year, with about half of customers who previously relied on physical branches and ATMs saying they’ve increased their use of mobile apps and 35 percent making more use of their bank’s website.

“I’m particularly proud of how our team has continued to move forward this year, despite the challenges, and continued to serve each other, our customers and the communities in which we live and work,” said Ard. “While environmental conditions and normal routines have changed, we remain focused on doing the right things.

To view the full list of rankings and methodology, visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-banks-2021/best-small-banks-state.