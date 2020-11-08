Franklin Makes Travel + Leisure List of Places to See Fall Foliage

Travel + Leisure magazine recently released a list of the top 21 places in the country to see fall foliage.

While most of the list features cities in the northeast, Tennessee has one city that made the list. Franklin.

Franklin makes the list, coming in at number 13. T+L says, “In early November, bright fall colors come in full force to Tennessee. The area’s poplars, maples, oak, and hickory trees make the town come alive in color. A brisk walk among the historic downtown or down the Natchez Trace Parkway are perfect for leaf chasers.”

If you are looking for a road trip this fall. Here is a list of other cities with fall foliage to see.