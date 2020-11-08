Franklin Makes Travel + Leisure List of Places to See Fall Foliage

photo by Visit Franklin

Travel + Leisure magazine recently released a list of the top 21 places in the country to see fall foliage.

While most of the list features cities in the northeast, Tennessee has one city that made the list. Franklin.

Franklin makes the list, coming in at number 13. T+L says, “In early November, bright fall colors come in full force to Tennessee. The area’s poplars, maples, oak, and hickory trees make the town come alive in color. A brisk walk among the historic downtown or down the Natchez Trace Parkway are perfect for leaf chasers.”

If you are looking for a road trip this fall. Here is a list of other cities with fall foliage to see.

  1. Bar Harbour, Maine
  2. Ozark National Forest, Arkansas
  3. Catskill Mountains, New York
  4. Huntington, New York
  5. Stowe, Vermont
  6. Columbia River Gorge, Oregon
  7. Eastern Shore, Maryland
  8. North Conway, New Hampshire
  9. Lenox, Massachusetts
  10. The Poconos, Pennsylvania
  11. Taos, New Mexico
  12. Amicalola Falls State Park, Georiga
  13. Franklin, Tennessee
  14. Staten Island Greenbelt, New York
  15. Cape May, New Jersey
  16. Brooklyn, New York
  17. Cape Cod, Massachusetts
  18. Aspen, Colorado
  19. Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
  20. Massapequa, New York
  21. Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, Washington

