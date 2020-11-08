In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Mozzarella Bar
photo from Mozzarella Bar Facebook

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

1Mozzarella Bar Opens in Spring Hill

Mozzarella Bar, Italian Eatery opened in Spring Hill today, November. Read More.

coronavirus
Stock Imag

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.

100 dollar bills
Stock Image/Pixabay

3Non-filers: Expect a Letter About Your Stimulus Check

If you don’t usually file a tax return, or didn’t file a return for 2018 or 2019, you might not know you could qualify for an economic impact payment. Read More.

Centennial High School

4Fight at Centennial Leads to “Shelter in Place” and Arrests

On Monday, November 2, Centennial High School Principal issued a “Shelter in Place” due to a fight inside the building. Read More.

The Rowen Center
photo from Brentwood Baptist Church

5Brentwood Baptist to Break Ground on Special Needs Facility

Due to the tremendous amount of growth and need in the community, the church will begin building The Rowen Glenn Center as an addition for its Special Needs Ministry to better serve Middle Tennessee. Read More.

