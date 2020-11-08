In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
photo from Mozzarella Bar Facebook
1Mozzarella Bar Opens in Spring Hill
Mozzarella Bar, Italian Eatery opened in Spring Hill today, November. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
Stock Image/Pixabay
3Non-filers: Expect a Letter About Your Stimulus Check
If you don’t usually file a tax return, or didn’t file a return for 2018 or 2019, you might not know you could qualify for an economic impact payment. Read More.
4Fight at Centennial Leads to “Shelter in Place” and Arrests
On Monday, November 2, Centennial High School Principal issued a “Shelter in Place” due to a fight inside the building. Read More.
photo from Brentwood Baptist Church
5Brentwood Baptist to Break Ground on Special Needs Facility
Due to the tremendous amount of growth and need in the community, the church will begin building The Rowen Glenn Center as an addition for its Special Needs Ministry to better serve Middle Tennessee. Read More.