New Ramp and Road near Nashville International Airport to Open

On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will open a new road and ramp near Interstate 40 in Davidson County, resulting in new access to I-40 eastbound from the Nashville International Airport® (BNA®).

Beginning the morning of Thursday, October 23, MasTec Civil will open a new ramp and Collector-Distributor (CD) Road from Terminal Drive onto I-40 eastbound. Signage will be in place, and TDOT is coordinating with BNA® to keep passengers traveling to and from the airport up to date. In addition to our communication efforts, please enroll in BNA’s text alerts to stay informed.

The new ramp and CD road are part of TDOT’s Interstate 40 Interchange at Donelson Pike project, which began in 2022 and involved relocating and reconstructing Donelson Pike (State Route 255) into a Diverging Diamond Interchange. Final pavement markings and texture coating work continue on both Donelson Pike and I-40 and are estimated to be complete by November.

Following those final touches, TDOT will pause work on this overall project until construction on airport roads near completion, after which TDOT will connect its state roadways with the new airport roadways.

