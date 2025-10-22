OBITUARY: Joe T. Cooke

Born on May 28, 1935 in Nashville, Tennessee. He passed away peacefully on October 20, 2025 at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Preceded in death by parents, Eugene H. Cooke and Tommye E. Armstrong, brothers, Eugene H. Cooke Jr, Paul D. Cooke and wife, Martha Clark Cooke.

Survived by daughter, Karen (Marlin) Cox of Bellevue and son, Stephen (Stephanie) Cooke of Oak Ridge. Proud grandfather to Samuel Cooke of Oak Ridge. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.

Joe grew up in Inglewood and graduated Issac Litton High School and then David Lipscomb College. Joe and Martha got married in 1957 and he began his career of 35 years with IBM. After his retirement in 1992, Martha suggested he get a hobby! He took a woodworking class and loved it. Marlin and Joe spent many hours in the garage “building things.” He made Turkeys for Karen’s preschool classes and Rocking Horses for new babies.

Joe and Martha shared a love of Antiques and Genealogy. They also enjoyed day trips hunting ancestors and antiques. Joe’s father passed on a love of clocks and Joe enjoyed working on clocks for himself and others. Baking was another hobby of Joe’s. I think everybody knew him for his cookies. He also enjoyed making cheesecake and fudge pies.

Above all else, he was a Christian man who served God at several congregations including, Harpeth Hills, West End and Owen Chapel. He poured his heart into supporting and growing Owen Chapel. He was an encourager, mentor, friend, proud supporter to those around him.

He will be greatly missed by family and friends!

Visitation will be Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 10:30am ~ 12:15pm with a Graveside service at 12:30 all at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home 9090 Highway 100 Nashville TN 37221

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joe’s name to the Church of Christ Disaster Relief or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.