New Music this Week- September 9, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Bryce Leatherwood
Bryce Leatherwood is arriving at Country radio with his debut single “Hung Up on You” available now. After graduating college, the Woodstock, Georgia native competed on the NBC hit television show The Voice and was crowned the Season 22 winner and signed a management deal with Morris Higham Management in December 2022. Following his success on The Voice, Leatherwood began pursuing a full-time music career, inking a record deal with Republic Records and Mercury Nashville in October 2023.
Take a listen here.
2Atlas Genius
Australian-based brothers, Atlas Genius are thrilled to release their new album End of the Tunnel. The band has put together a special recipe for the new collection of songs. Album ingredients: Lost love, guilt, passion, a dash of social commentary, existential crises, reckless abandon, and honest self-criticism. See them live at Basement East on October 1st.
Take a listen here.
3Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan has released a new song today, “Country Song Came On,” ahead of his Mind Of A Country Boy album due out on September 27. Written by Ryan Beaver, Dan Alley and Neil Medley.
Take a listen here.
4Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have released “This Ain’t It,” the second offering from their upcoming album Live From The Ryman Vol. 2. Along with the track comes exclusive live footage from one of their sold-out residency shows at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
Take a listen here.
5Wild Rivers
Trio Wild Rivers—Khalid Yassein, Devan Glover and Andrew Oliver—will return with a new companion album, Better Now, October 18 via Nettwerk Music Group. Ahead of the release, new track, “What Kind of Song,” is out now.
Of the song, the band shares, “The idea of the song is this meta question: ‘when you sing this song in a few years, is it going to be a love song or a breakup song? Will you be missing them and the relationship you once had, or missing them when you’re still together but they aren’t home from work yet?’ There’s two ways that it goes that are completely different.” See them perform at the Ryman this week on September 11.
Take a listen here.
6Dwight Yoakam – Post Malone
Dwight Yoakam confirms his first album of new music in nine years, Brighter Days, is set for release November 15. A first taste of the new music, “I Don’t Know How To Say Goodbye (Bang Bang Boom Boom)” with Post Malone is out now. The song was written specifically by Yoakam for a collaboration with Post Malone.
Take a listen here.
7Jackson Dean
Jackson Dean today unleashes his eagerly awaited sophomore album, On The Back of My Dreams, an otherworldly concept album that solidifies Dean’s reputation as a thoughtful yet refreshing artist, adept at addressing a wide range of topics–from the tangible to the metaphysical–with a rare blend of complexity and accessibility.
Take a listen here.
