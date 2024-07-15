New Middle TN Community Taliaferro Announces New Homes

Offering freedom in space and design, Carbine & Associates is developing and building a new Williamson County neighborhood, Taliaferro, in the College Grove area on 198 acres with 27 thoughtfully designed, well-crafted homes for homestead living on acre plus lots with room for a pool, barn and more according to James Carbine, company founder and president.

Named after the nearby road, Taliaferro is one of the latest communities for the Carbine & Associates team who have been building and developing in the Middle Tennessee area for over four decades.

“Taliaferro offers an exciting opportunity because of freedom in the size of the home and the ability to create a house without typical restrictions. The neighborhood is on a step system for sewer so bedroom count doesn’t matter and you can add a pool, greenhouse or outbuildings without restrictions as well,” Carbine said.

The streetscape will also be fresh and distinctive said Carbine Vice President of Operations/Partner Daryl Walny.

“With 147 acres of open, green space, the neighborhood has been designed around a scenic, winding street. The road follows the ridge and the homes will have diverse and fresh architecture creating a beautiful streetscape. The property also has Nelson Creek which runs through in the heart of it and we’re excited homeowners will be able to enjoy it for generations,” Walny said. “Our design team is creating a gorgeous array of new homes.”

Walny said the homes will start at $1.6 million and Carbine will have six market homes hitting the market soon with groundbreaking in late summer 2024.

