An Internet Connection Customized to Fit Your Business

Your business internet connection is more than just a way to surf the web – it’s an essential service that keeps you connected to your customers, employees, and vendors. Aim for the stars with internet that optimizes your business functionality. You need a telecommunications provider that tailors your service to support the high level of business you strive to achieve.

United Communications understands how vital that connection is to your business and offers exceptional business-class internet solutions to help your company grow and function effectively. Explore an internet connection created to support best-in-class businesses:

The Highest Level of Customer Service

United has been consistently awarded locally and nationally for high-quality customer service. When it comes to your business, United Communications prioritizes the highest standard of service to ensure your internet connection keeps your business running smoothly. United’s team prioritizes rapid responses to service issues with your connection to minimize downtime and disruption to your business. As your telecommunications partner, United Communications aims to be a supportive service you can rely on for reliable, fast internet connections.

An Internet Solution that Works for You

From a small, local business to an enterprise-size company with multiple locations, United Communications offers a range of cutting-edge internet solutions that can be customized to fit your business. Every business has unique needs, and United is prepared to tailor your experience to work best for you. From fiber internet to a private ethernet connection, United can connect you with the high-speed internet access your company needs to grow and operate effectively.

A Partner in Your Community

As a company that lives and works in the same communities as your business, United Communications prioritizes initiatives that help the local economy thrive. With strategic regional partnerships and a commitment to expanding reliable, high-speed internet across Middle Tennessee, United is your partner for community success. By investing in the local infrastructure to advance the technological landscape of the region, United Communications helps foster a local ecosystem where your business can flourish.

Comprehensive Telecommunications Services

United is an industry-leading telecommunications company offering a range of business-class services beyond cutting-edge internet options. Explore all the ways that United Communications can help elevate your business to best-in-class:

High-speed internet

Primary data security

Network redundancy

Flexible voice services

United BizControl

Business TV

Data Center Connections

United’s comprehensive suite of services helps you stay ahead in a competitive digital landscape.

Get Connected with United Communications!

For a telecommunications partner revolutionizing the way we connect in Middle Tennessee, choose United Communications for your internet services. United is dedicated to providing exceptional service and continues to innovate their processes for the best internet connections available.

United Communications is a leading provider of internet and phone services to enterprise-class businesses and residential customers in Middle Tennessee. United has been nationally and regionally recognized, including a 2024 Gold Stevie® Award by The 22nd American Business Awards®, 2024 and 2023 Best Places To Work from the Nashville Business Journal, 2023 Top 100 Fiber-To-The-Home Leader, 2023 Torch Award from the BBB, and a Smart Rural Community Provider℠.

United operates more than 3,800 route miles of fiber covering portions of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United Communications is a service of Middle Tennessee Electric.

United offers fiber and high-speed internet to much of Middle Tennessee, but they are continuing to expand fiber-optic lines to reach rural and under-connected communities. Many areas are either under construction or slated for expansion. Search your address availability to find out when United Communications will come to your address.

Learn more about United Communications and get started with your multi-gig fiber connection today!

Celebrate Summer with a Giveaway Contest from United Communications!

To celebrate summer and help bring family and friends together, United is offering a summer giveaway of three amazing outdoor theater systems to residents of Tennessee! Enjoy your favorite movies and tv shows from the comfort of your backyard courtesy of United Communications. To enter the sweepstakes, you simply need to be a resident of TN over the age of 18. Visit this link to see the contest rules and to enter to win!*

*Entries must be received by United before 11pm CT, July 31, 2024.*

Have a question for United Communications? Fill out the form below:



Name



First Name



Last Name Email



[email protected] Phone



555-555-5555 Address To Check For Service Street



City

State/Province

Zip

Questions or Comments :



Please join our FREE Newsletter Email