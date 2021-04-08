NEW Listings from Zeitlin Sotheby Realtors in Franklin & Germantown

Home inventory is moving at a breakneck pace here in Middle Tennessee, as it is in many markets throughout the United States. Zeitlin Sotheby realtors at Warren Bradley Partners present two new listings for buyers who are ready to move! Looking to buy? Act fast! Contact the Franklin, TN, realtors immediately!

315 Avondale Dr

Franklin, TN 37064

This three-bed, one-bath home is located in an Opportunity Zone in Franklin. Options abound! Use it as a rental/investment property, renovate and expand the home, or scrape and build new on the lot. Details:

$399,900

1,125 square feet

3 beds

1 bath

Built in 1960

This home is zoned for:

Franklin Elementary

Freedom Middle School

Centennial High School

Get more information here.

Listed by:

Marty Warren

Zeitlin Sotheby’s Int’l Realty

[email protected]

(615) 973-8757

1003A Monroe St

Nashville, TN 37208

This brand new construction is available now. Located in the Germantown/Buena Vista area, 1003A Monroe St is a stunner! The spacious and flexible floor plan offers 3,878 square with a fully finished basement and rooftop terrace boasting city skyline views. The home features 3 to 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and a detached 2 car garage/storage space. There are so many wonderful possibilities for the buyer who needs two separate home offices/home gym/studio space. This home is on track to be completed by mid-April 2021. Details:

$1,069,900

3,879 square feet

4 beds

4 bath

Built in 2021

Get more information here.

Listed by:

Wendy Warren Bradley

Zeitlin Sotheby’s Int’l Realty

[email protected]

(615) 566-6930

Explore Listings Now With Zeitlin Sotheby Realtors

When you’re ready to buy, the Zeitlin Sotheby realtors at Warren Bradley Partners are here to help. With more than 30 years of experience as Middle Tennessee and Franklin, TN, realtors, Warren Bradley Partners understands the market and is prepared to serve you. For more information, call (615) 300-8663.