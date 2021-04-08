NEW Listings from Zeitlin Sotheby Realtors in Franklin & Germantown

By
Williamson Source
-
1003A Monroe St Nashville TN
1003A Monroe St Nashville TN

Home inventory is moving at a breakneck pace here in Middle Tennessee, as it is in many markets throughout the United States. Zeitlin Sotheby realtors at Warren Bradley Partners present two new listings for buyers who are ready to move! Looking to buy? Act fast! Contact the Franklin, TN, realtors immediately!

315 Avondale Dr
Franklin, TN 37064

315 Avondale Drive, Franklin TNThis three-bed, one-bath home is located in an Opportunity Zone in Franklin. Options abound! Use it as a rental/investment property, renovate and expand the home, or scrape and build new on the lot. Details:

  • $399,900
  • 1,125 square feet
  • 3 beds
  • 1 bath
  • Built in 1960

This home is zoned for:

  • Franklin Elementary
  • Freedom Middle School
  • Centennial High School

Get more information here.

Listed by:

Marty Warren
Zeitlin Sotheby’s Int’l Realty
[email protected]
(615) 973-8757

1003A Monroe St
Nashville, TN 37208

1003A Monroe St Nashville TN
1003A Monroe St Nashville TN

This brand new construction is available now. Located in the Germantown/Buena Vista area, 1003A Monroe St is a stunner! The spacious and flexible floor plan offers 3,878 square with a fully finished basement and rooftop terrace boasting city skyline views. The home features 3 to 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and a detached 2 car garage/storage space. There are so many wonderful possibilities for the buyer who needs two separate home offices/home gym/studio space. This home is on track to be completed by mid-April 2021. Details:

  • $1,069,900
  • 3,879 square feet
  • 4 beds
  • 4 bath
  • Built in 2021

Get more information here. 

Listed by:

Wendy Warren Bradley
Zeitlin Sotheby’s Int’l Realty
[email protected]
(615) 566-6930

Explore Listings Now With Zeitlin Sotheby Realtors

When you’re ready to buy, the Zeitlin Sotheby realtors at Warren Bradley Partners are here to help. With more than 30 years of experience as Middle Tennessee and Franklin, TN, realtors, Warren Bradley Partners understands the market and is prepared to serve you. For more information, call (615) 300-8663.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here