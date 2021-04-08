3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips to Take

1 Nashville Road Trip

95 miles, 6 parks, cedar glades, lakes, Nashville, a new lodge, and the Harpeth River.

Start off the trip wandering through cedar glades and enjoying a relaxing cabin or campsite stay at Cedars of Lebanon State Park, 45 minutes east of Nashville.

Take a day trip to walk the loop around Coucheville Lake or take Percy Preist Lake’s views from the 4-mile Volunteer day loop.

Next, view the wildlife at Radnor Lake State Park. This is a favorite of Nashville residents because of the natural habitat it preserves so close to the city. Keep in mind this is a natural area, so stay on the trails and read up on park rules before visiting.

Located in the shadow of the Capitol in downtown Nashville, this park is a must-see. Walk on top of the 200-foot granite map of the state, visit the World War II Memorial, listen to the 95-Bell Carillon, and make a splash in the Rivers of Tennessee Fountains. (Operation of the fountains may be temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Pack up and head over to the newly renovated Lodge at Montgomery Bell. Book a private room overlooking Lake Acorn and enjoy exploring the park’s lengthy hiking trails, paddling and fishing the three lakes, golfing at the 18-hole course, and dining at the park restaurant. The park also offers cabins and campsites.

End your vacation with a day trip exploring the Harpeth River. Enjoy the scenic drive out to the park, hike to the overlook, visit the falls, or put in your kayak to float the day away.