Big Machine Announced as Title Sponsor of Music City Grand Prix

Music City Grand Prix announced that Big Machine will be the title sponsor of the inaugural IndyCar race this summer.

The Nashville-based multimedia conglomerate includes the Big Machine Label Group with superstar recording artists like Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, and Carly Pearce; its rapidly-growing spirits company, Big Machine Distillery; and Big Machine Racing. The Big Machine brand aligns with Music City Grand Prix’s philosophy of combining the best of entertainment with racing for the first-of-its-kind festival in Nashville.

Big Machine’s presence in and around the Music CityGrand Prix will include significant event branding with prominent product visibility with their full line of spirits, including Big Machine Distillery’s new Big Machine Vodka Spiked Cooler juice pouches, promotions and contests, and the integration of BMLG artists as part of the overall festival line-up.

“Having Big Machine on board is a great alignment with our brand,” says Matt Crews, CEO of music City Grand Prix. “Big Machine’s President and CEO Scott Borchetta is a racing enthusiast himself and has been an integral part of Music CityGrand Prix as an owner. He will also provide his expertise in music – further proving this festival will be one of speed and sound.”

This multi-year commitment from Big Machine as the title sponsor of the Grand Prix shows the brand’s dedication and passion for motorsports and speaks to what Nashville is, and what this event will become this year and beyond.

“I’ve worked for decades bringing racing and music together and I can’t think of a better way to welcome the IndyCars back to Nashville than honoring them with our namesake,” said ScottBorchetta. “My very first race was an IndyCar race, the California 500, and this brings it full circle. I truly believe that we’ve created the most exciting new weekend in racing anywhere in the world and Nashville is going to roll out the red carpet. This will be a party you don’t want to miss.”

The three-day international festival of speed and sound August 6-8, 2021 offers something for everyone. It will be staged on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit in Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus. The course will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge, making the Music City Grand Prix the only current event in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.

“Being title sponsor of this racing and music festival weekend is the perfect way to celebrate major events returning to the world after more than a year of sheltering,” said Big Machine Distillery Executive Vice President Mark Borchetta, “integrating Big Machine Vodka and our newSpiked Cooler vodka juice pouches into the weekend supports our optimism and excitement about the world returning to a semblance of normalcy.”

In addition to a weekend of racing, attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live music performances by top artists,best-in-class food experiences and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only music City can serve up.

For more information on the Music City Grand Prix visit musiccitygp.com or follow us on facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @musiccitygp. Ticket packages are on sale now. Fans can purchase Music City Grand Prix three-day ticket packages, starting at $119, and festival and-ons at musiccitygp.com/tickets, Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans’ ticket office at 615-565-4650.