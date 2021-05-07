New Hardee’s Proposed in Nolensville

The Nolensville Planning Commission will discuss a proposed new Hardee’s restaurant to be located at Burkitt Commons at its Tuesday, May 11 meeting.

Located in the Burkitt Commons II, the Staff reports the site plan meets most of the Zoning Ordinance but there are some design guidelines which the project doesn’t meet. In the report, it states, “The DRC felt the building does not meet Principle 8 A, ‘Each building shall have a clearly defined and highly visible entrance with distinguishing features.’ It is difficult to ascertain per the current design exactly where the front door of the building is located. The elevation facing west will be facing Nolensville Road. The front entrance is not clearly defined and highly visible. It is to the far left of the building. The front is dominated by curbside pick-up stalls for delivery services.”

Diane Tomlin, Planning Director for Town of Nolensville stated to us that “the Planning Commission will have the opportunity to vote on Hardee’s should they choose to do so. They may defer the item, they may disapprove the item, they may approve and set conditions.”

Tomlin continued, “Generally, site plans meet the ordinance or they do not, but there is interpretation needed here concerning principle 8 A of the Design Guidelines. The Planning Commission will need to decide if the site as designed meets the principle – ‘Each building shall have a clearly defined and highly visible entrance’. The intent of the ordinance would be an entrance placed on the front of the building and the entrance designated for people. There are many entrances to Hardee’s but I could not definitely state that any of them were ‘highly visible’ as they appear secondary to other aspects of the façade. The Planning Commission will need to determine if the pedestrian entrances are highly visible and meet the intent of the ordinance.”

If approved, this would be the first Hardee’s location for Nolensville, there are currently two locations in Franklin, one in Spring Hill, and one in Fairview.

Hardee’s was founded in 1960 by Wilber Hardee and acquired by CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. in 1997, Hardee’s® restaurants are located throughout the Southeastern and Midwestern United States.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”) is a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee. CKE, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, owns and operates Carl’s Jr.® and Hardee’s®. With both a US and international footprint, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories.