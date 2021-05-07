Heritage Foundation Kicks off Preservation Month

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announces its “Leave Your Mark” campaign to rally the community to advance the cause of historic preservation locally and suppo rt National Historic Preservation Month.

Each May, local preservation groups, state historical societies and business and civic organizations across the country join to highlight historic places and heritage tourism while promoting the social and economic benefits of historic preservation.

Within Williamson County, the Heritage Foundation has been working since 1967 to preserve the county’s architectural, geographic and cultural heritage while promoting the ongoing revitalization of downtown Franklin. Thousands of individuals and organizations have empowered this advocacy work to safeguard the historic places and inspiring stories that have made Williamson County so beloved.

“What began as National Preservation Week in 1973, grew into a larger movement by 2005 through the National Trust for Historic Preservation, providing a greater opportunity to celebrate the diverse and unique heritage of our country’s cities and states,” said Rachael Finch, Senior Director of Preservation and Education. “During National Preservation Month, we invite everyone to be a part of preservation by exploring our trails, open spaces, historic sites, main streets, and historic neighborhoods where our collective past provides a sense of place, fosters equity, and illuminates the lives of all people who made their mark on history.”

The “Leave Your Mark” campaign was created to build awareness for the work being done locally for historic preservation, and to rally donations and support for the foundation to continue to advocate and educate for saving places and stories that matter most in our county. The campaign demonstrates that involvement in preservation efforts permits everyone to leave their mark on Williamson County. To kick off the campaign, an anonymous donor has generously agreed to match any donation amount given to the Heritage Foundation during the month of May 2021, up to $20,000, thus effectively doubling the impact of any donation.

“Each year, the Heritage Foundation embraces the awareness that National Preservation Month generates for the cause of historic preservation, our foundation’s core mission,” said Bari Beasley, president & CEO. “While our efforts are year-round, this May platform places a spotlight on the need and the community members who passionately give their time and resources to ensure that our local history as told through our people, architecture, culture and green spaces will be preserved for future generations.”

To donate or for further information about Leave Your Mark and the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, please visit www. WilliamsonHeritage.org/ LeaveYourMark, or call 615-591-8500.