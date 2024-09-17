New Fine Jewelry and Fragrance Store to Open in Green Hills

Department—a fine jewelry, fragrance and finds boutique by Camille Seven of The Dress Theory and LVD Bridal—announced its grand opening in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood on September 28, 2024, at 2209 Bandywood Drive, Suite G, Nashville, TN 37215, in the 667-square-foot space formerly occupied by Ever Alice in The Courtyard on Bandywood shopping center. An open house will be held that day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with drinks and sweet treats available to those who stop by. The first 20 shoppers will also receive a special gift.

Drawing inspiration from the classic luxury department stores of yesteryear, Department describes itself as “the department of finishing touches” with a carefully-curated selection of fine jewelry from independent designers, perfumes and candles from artisanal fragrance brands and unique tabletop items like cocktail glasses and table linens intended to elevate the everyday. Sourcing largely from Paris and New York, Department is the first boutique to introduce several brands to the Nashville market. Opening jewelry designers include Jade Ruzzo, Marlo Laz, For Future Reference Vintage, Sorellina, Devon Woodhill, Jenna Blake, Lucy Delius, Joelle Kharrat and Van Robot. Fragrance brands include Régime des Fleurs, Heretic, Nette, Maison d’Etto, Amoln and Liis. For tabletop, Akua Objects, Sophie Lou Jacobsen and El Mono Home make up the tightly-curated selection of brands.

“Over the last twelve years styling 10,000 brides through The Dress Theory and LVD Bridal, I have witnessed firsthand what I’ve always known innately to be true, that finishing touches are what set brides apart and make a gown individual. The same goes for homes, dinner tables and personal style. The finishing touches can be as seemingly small as your favorite handmade mug for your morning coffee, the perfume that reminds you of your favorite destination, or a pair of earrings that always make whatever you’re wearing feel special and complete. It’s these final layers that make our foundations – our clothes, our tabletops, ourselves – uniquely ‘you’,” says Camille Seven, Department owner and creative. “I have always loved discovering and sharing these finds with family and friends. To now be able to do so on a larger scale through the opening of Department is a lifelong dream come true. And to expand my involvement in life’s special moments beyond wedding days… to anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, retirements, and even the everyday… what greater honor is there?”

Camille Seven began her family of boutique retail brands in 2012 with the opening of The Dress Theory in Seattle, later bringing the bridal boutique to San Diego and Nashville and opening LVD Bridal in East Nashville, a sister brand offering designer wedding dresses for consignment. Department offers an outlet for her other passions of jewelry and gemology, fragrance and the culinary arts. A self-described serial student, Camille is forever furthering her education to complement her degree in art history received from the University of California in San Diego. Camille is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Paris’s Diplôme de Cuisine, Shillington design school in Manhattan for graphic design, The Perfurmer’s Studio in Los Angeles for natural perfumery, and is currently seeking an Applied Jewelry Professional diploma from The Gemological Institute of America. Department brings together Camille’s studies of food and entertaining, gemology and fine jewelry, and fragrance and perfume under one roof.

As one of the only woman-and-locally-owned fine jewelry retailers in Nashville, Department brings new and fresh designs to the market with its offering of contemporary yet timeless pieces. Camille personally sources each item herself selecting unique, heirloom-worthy and ethically-sourced pieces ranging from earrings and necklaces to charms and pendants featuring 18k gold and gemstones such as opals, moonstones, green tourmaline, emeralds, rubies and diamonds. Ready-to-wear jewelry begins at just under $1,000 while Department will also work with customers to create custom pieces working with their roster of designers. Fine fragrance and candles start at $175 and tabletop begin at $50 and cap out around $300.

Department joins Patch, Habit, The Bride Room, Little Gourmand and others in The Courtyard at Green Hills and hopes to capitalize on the opportunity for discovery afforded by the area’s high traffic of locals and visitors.

Department offers complimentary gift-concierge services and personal and private shopping options. Customers shopping for gifts are provided with options at either end of a specified budget by Department’s fine jewelry specialists and perfume experts, beautifully wrapped and delivered on time.

Customized, engraved and bespoke pieces are available as well. Personal shoppers are available to send monthly or seasonal personalized edits based on the customer’s personal style and wardrobe. For those coming in for personal shopping in store, a glass of champagne, whiskey or beer is offered to make for a welcoming, comfortable and special experience. For those short on time and with a budget $7k or higher, Camille will personally select a few options and bring them to the shopper’s office or home for selection. For fragrance lovers, a seasonal perfume club subscription is launching soon where members will receive a hand-selected perfume based on personal preferences each season at an exclusive members-only discount.

Department is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by private appointment after hours or on Sundays or Mondays.

For more information visit DepartmentNashville.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email