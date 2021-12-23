Need to Do Last Minute Shopping? Here Are Some Christmas Eve Hours for Local Stores

We’ve got you covered if you need to do some last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve. Below are some local stores and the hours they are open on Christmas Eve. If you are an owner, manager or employee of a local store and you would like your Christmas Eve hours listed, let us know at [email protected]

Hill Center Brentwood -219 Franklin Road

Pet People – 8:30 am – 5:30 pm

Puffy Muffin -7 am – 4 pm

Hot Pink -10 am – 3 pm

Fresh Market- 7 am – 7 pm

Katy’s Hallmark – 9 am – 5 pm

Hair Expression – 9 am – 1 pm

Fedex 8 am – 5 pm

REI – 9 am – 6 pm

Fabrik- 11 am – 4 pm

The Cosmetic Market – 10 am – 4 pm

Francesca’s -9 am – 4 pm

Sur La Table -10 am – 6 pm

Chopt -10:30 am – 4 pm

Spring Hill

Vintage 615- 10 am – 2 pm

Nolensville

The Painted Dragonfly – 10 am – 2 pm

Nolensville Toy Store- 10 am – 2 pm