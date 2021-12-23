Need to Do Last Minute Shopping? Here Are Some Christmas Eve Hours for Local Stores

We’ve got you covered if you need to do some last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve. Below are some local stores and the hours they are open on Christmas Eve. If you are an owner, manager or employee of a local store and you would like your Christmas Eve hours listed, let us know at [email protected]
Hill Center Brentwood -219 Franklin Road
Pet People – 8:30 am – 5:30 pm
Puffy Muffin -7 am – 4 pm
Hot Pink -10 am – 3 pm
Fresh Market- 7 am – 7 pm
Katy’s Hallmark – 9 am – 5 pm
Hair Expression – 9 am – 1 pm
Fedex 8 am – 5 pm
REI – 9 am – 6 pm
Fabrik- 11 am – 4 pm
The Cosmetic Market – 10 am – 4 pm
Francesca’s -9 am – 4 pm
Sur La Table -10 am – 6 pm
Chopt -10:30 am – 4 pm
Spring Hill
Vintage 615- 10 am – 2 pm
Nolensville
The Painted Dragonfly – 10 am – 2 pm
Nolensville Toy Store- 10 am – 2 pm