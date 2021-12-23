20 Places to Dine Out on Christmas Day

If you want to start a new tradition of eating out on Christmas Day or need a bite to eat after spending the day out visiting family or seeing a movie, here are a few places open on Christmas Day.

Buca di Beppo-1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin. 877-955-2822 Open 11 am – 9:30 pm Del Frisco’s-207 Franklin Road, Brentwood (615) 928-6159 Open from noon – 8 pm. Dunkin’-various locations- Local store hours will vary, so call yours and make sure you’ll be good to go. IHOP-1203 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, (615) 282-0090. Although normally open 24/7, depending on location, some IHOP restaurants may be operating with reduced hours on Christmas. Sperry’s -650 Frazier Drive, Franklin ( 615) 778-9950). Open from 3 pm – 9 pm. Morton’s Steakhouse-618 Church Street, Nashville, (615)259-4559. Open from noon – 8 pm. Ruth’s Chris Steak House-2100 West End Avenue, Nashville,(615)320-0163. Open from 11 am -9 pm. STK Steakhouse-700 12th Avenue South, Nashville,(615) 619-3500. Open from 11 am – 10pm. Waffle House- Most Waffle House restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Choose your location and give them a call to check on their hours Ellington’s – 401 Union Street 4th Floor, Nashville (615)988-7333. Open from 1 pm – 9 pm. The Palm-140 5th Avenue South, Nashville, (615) 742-7256.Open from 11:30 am – 10pm. Commons Club-1 Music Square West, Nashville, (615) 808-8888. Open from noon- 7 pm. Marsh House-401 11th Ave South, Nashville,(615)262-6001. Open from 11 am-6 pm. Von Elrod’s –1004 4th Ave N, Nashviile,(615)866-1620. Open from 5pm -10pm. Hidden Bar-200 4th Ave N, Nashville, Open from 5pm-11pm. The Sutler Saloon-2600 Franklin Pike, Nashville,(615) 840-6124 Open from 5pm-11pm. Urban Grub-2506 12th Ave South, Nashville,(615)679-9342. Open from 5 pm-10 pm M.L. Rose– 2535 8th Avenue, Nashville,(615)712-8160. Open from 5 pm – 11 pm. The Dutch-300 12th Avenue South, Nashville,(615) 379-9000. Open from noon – 9pm. Fleet Street Pub– 207 Printers Alley, Nashville,(615) 200-0782. Open from 11 am – 2 am.