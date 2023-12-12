Nashville SC Acquires Midfielder Dru Yearwood in Trade with New York Red Bulls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 11, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired 23-year-old midfielder Dru Yearwood in exchange for $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM), and up to an additional $75,000 in conditional 2025 GAM.

Yearwood joins former Red Bulls midfielders Sean Davis and Alex Muyl who in the last two seasons with Nashville appeared in 69 and 63 matches, respectively, combining for nearly 20% of the team’s pressures in the opposing half.

“Dru gives up needed industry and athleticism as a progressive box-to-box midfielder, and should fit in almost seamlessly with our group,” Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs said.

Yearwood joined the Red Bulls as a young designated player on Aug. 12, 2020, and with 90 all-time MLS appearances (86 Regular Season, 4 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs), the midfielder was instrumental in taking the Red Bulls to the MLS Cup Playoffs in each of those four seasons, including a 2023 Decision Day clinch in a 94th minute penalty win over Nashville SC. Over the last four seasons with RBNY, the 23-year-old midfielder led the team with the highest percentage of passes bypassing defenders.

Yearwood also logged in six appearances in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup competition, as he led the Red Bulls to the 2022 USOC Semifinals and the 2023 Round of 16.

A product of Arsenal F.C.’s youth system, the 23-year-old from Harlow, England, joined the NYRB from EFL Championship side Brentford F.C. after spending two seasons with Southend’s senior team in League One. After originally joining the Red Bulls as an international player, Yearwood became a U.S. permanent resident earlier this season. He will occupy a U-22 Initiative roster spot with Nashville SC.

DRU YEARWOOD

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 150 lbs

Birthdate: Feb. 17, 2000

Age: 23

Birthplace: Harlow, England

Nationality: England

Last club: New York Red Bulls

