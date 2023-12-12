Top Stories From Dec 12, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 12, 2023.

1Photos: Dickens of a Christmas 2023

photo by Jim Wood

Dickens of a Christmas was held in downtown Franklin this past weekend. The event was cut short on Saturday due to the storms but opened two hours early on Sunday for festival attendees. Readmore.

2Powerball Jackpot Soars to $500 Million for Wednesday Drawing

The Powerball jackpot keeps Climbing! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – the white balls 1, 24, 27, 31, 62, plus the red Powerball 20. Read more.

3Ribbon Cutting: Davis House in Franklin

Davis House
Photo by Jim Wood

Davis House held a ribbon cutting on December 7, 2023, at 140 SE Parkway Ct in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.

4NWS Releases Initial Storm Survey Results from December 9 Weather Event

Photo from National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) has begun sending survey teams out to assess the path and strength of tornadoes that hit several middle Tennessee communities on Saturday, December 9. Read more.

5Southall Farm & Inn to Host Intimate Concert with Maren Morris

photo from Maren Morris

Southall Farm & Inn in Franklin will kick off its first Winter Solstice event on December 21st. Read more.

