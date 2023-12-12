Top Stories From Dec 12, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for December 12, 2023.
Dickens of a Christmas was held in downtown Franklin this past weekend. The event was cut short on Saturday due to the storms but opened two hours early on Sunday for festival attendees. Readmore.
The Powerball jackpot keeps Climbing! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – the white balls 1, 24, 27, 31, 62, plus the red Powerball 20. Read more.
Davis House held a ribbon cutting on December 7, 2023, at 140 SE Parkway Ct in Franklin Tennessee. Read more.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has begun sending survey teams out to assess the path and strength of tornadoes that hit several middle Tennessee communities on Saturday, December 9. Read more.
Southall Farm & Inn in Franklin will kick off its first Winter Solstice event on December 21st. Read more.