Nashville’s 12 South Neighborhood Welcomes First Hotel

The Gilmore, an AvantStay hotel, is now open in the heart of the 12 South neighborhood at 1121 Gilmore Ave, the corner of 12th Ave S. and Gilmore Ave. As the neighborhood’s first hotel, The Gilmore has been awarded 4 stars, featuring 99 thoughtfully designed units—ranging from studios to four-bedroom suites—as well as on-site parking, three private event spaces and three retail shops.

Owned by M Cubed Developments and operated under the AvantStay brand, The Gilmore aims to be more than just a place to stay, creating a welcoming space for both neighbors and travelers. As part of its community integration efforts, the hotel is offering guests exclusive neighborhood perks through its ‘Taste the 12’ program. In partnership with local businesses, guests will receive unique experiences and discounts from beloved local spots like Bartaco, Hearts, Marathon Fitness, Wanna Spoon, Postino, SunLife Organics, Bottlecap, Pure Sweat Float, Form Wellness, Mesero, The Filling Station and Five Daughters Bakery.

Nashville-based Design Object led the interior design while Humphreys & Partners spearheaded the building’s architecture. The Gilmore’s aesthetic blends European leisure with Southern charm, creating an inviting atmosphere that evokes the ease of a Mediterranean resort. Highlights include a lush interior courtyard, an open-air rooftop terrace and a versatile multipurpose room. To add local flair, the hotel also partnered with Nashville-based artisans like Mesa for custom lobby millwork, Red Rocks Tileworks for hand-painted signage and Zion Botanica for plant installations.

“We’re incredibly proud to open our doors and welcome guests to our corner of 12 South,” said Chris Delgado, General Manager of The Gilmore. “This Nashville corridor has a unique spirit, and we’re committed to being more than just a hotel—we want to be part of the local fabric. Whether it’s through partnerships, job opportunities or simply being a good neighbor, we’re here to grow alongside this energetic community and provide a unique guest experience found only in the 12 South of Nashville.”

For hotel updates and information, room reservations and private event bookings, visit thegilmorehotel.com

