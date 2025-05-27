Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty Dies at Age 79

Phil Robertson, patriarch of the Robertson family and known for his time on Duck Dynasty, has died. He was 79 years old.

Duck Dynasty shared on social media the news of Robertson’s passing stating, “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Phil Robertson, a hunting industry pioneer and the patriarch of the beloved Robertson family. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and respect their privacy as they grieve.”

Jase Robertson, son of Phil Robertson, shared on social media, “My dad has gone to be with the Lord today!” he shared. “He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!”

Willie Robertson in a joint media statement with his wife Korie, shared the following, “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.’”

It continued, “Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.”

Phil Robertson’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s was made public in December. The Robertson family has a reality show on A&E called Duck Dynasty, which ended after eleven seasons in 2017. The network just announced the show will return as Duck Dynasty: The Revival on June 1st. Robertson founded a hunting company called Duck Commander, a family business with a patented duck call.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email