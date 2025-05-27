Photo of the Day: May 27, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Battle Ground Academy held its 136th Commencement on Sunday, May 18, celebrating the graduation of 93 students. Anna Sgarbi, who will attend Tufts University, and Ann Gentry Lambert who will attend Vanderbilt University, were the valedictorian and salutatorian respectively.

Highlights of BGA’s 136th graduating class include:

The class collectively received more than $13.1 million in scholarship offers.

Continuing a six-year trend, three out of four (74%) students were accepted to their top college of choice, with 95% being accepted by at least one of their top three choices.

Graduates were admitted to 143 institutions and will matriculate to 55, from coast to coast and in 24 states, including Washington, Vermont and the District of Columbia. Sixty-eight percent of the class will attend an out-of-state institution.

Sixteen student-athletes (17% of graduates) will continue their athletic careers in college.

