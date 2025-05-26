Photos: Memorial Day Service Franklin 2025

On Monday, May 26, a Memorial Day service was held in downtown Franklin at Five Points inside the Williamson County Archives and Museum.

The in-person event carried on the tradition of The Posting of the Colors, a wreath-laying ceremony, a flag folding ceremony, and words from the special speaker, Erinn Watkins, a retired Army Veteran who was one of the first women in the Army to become an Army Pathfinder.

Each year, pavers with veterans’ names are added to the memorial walkway. This year, 50 pavers were added as the City of Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore, and County Mayor Rogers Anderson read the names aloud to the audience. The honorary flag this year was given to a Gold Star family in attendance.

