Nashville Offense Explodes Again in Victory Over Iowa

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (47-43, 9-6) came out swinging and never looked back, crushing the Iowa Cubs (40-50, 7-8) in a 10-4 slugfest on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

For the second straight game, the Sounds’ bats were red-hot, lighting up the scoreboard with another double-digit performance. The home team exploded in the third inning, dropping a four-spot on the Cubs that set the tone for the night.

Brewer Hicklen got the party started, ripping an RBI single to draw first blood. But the Sounds were just getting warmed up. Wes Clarke stepped to the plate and absolutely crushed one, sending a two-run double screaming off the left-center field wall. The crowd was on its feet as Owen Miller kept the rally alive, punching a single to center to bring Clarke home and push the lead to a commanding 4-0.

