Blaze Pizza Launches Cinnamon Bread

Blaze Pizza , the recognized leader in fast-casual artisanal pizza, has introduced a cinnamon frosted treat that surpasses the “bun” and is simply called Cinnamon Bread, but this oven-fired dessert is far from simple. Blaze Pizza’s new Cinnamon Bread is made with fresh, hand-stretched dough, sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar, baked in the large stone pizza oven and finished with a warm drizzle of white creamy frosting.

Regularly priced at $4.99*, but for a limited time only, through the end of July, guests can order any Blaze Pizza, including one of the five new Signature Pizzas or a build your own pizza, and receive a Cinnamon Bread for just $2.

“Our new Cinnamon Bread is just one of many of our new menu offerings to enhance the dining experience, offering a sweet treat at the end of any meal,” explained Christian Kuhn, Chief Marketing Officer of Blaze Pizza. “This dessert comes fresh from the oven, just like our made-to-order pizzas.”

For the full list of Blaze Pizza menu offerings, guests can visit BlazePizza.com or download the company’s mobile app.

Source: Restaurant News

