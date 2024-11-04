Nashville International Airport Opens New Taxi and Limo Pickup Lots for Passengers

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is pleased to announce the opening of a new, more convenient taxi and limo pickup area.

Effective Tuesday, November 5, 2024, arriving passengers exiting the Terminal on the Ground Transportation Level (Level 1) will now find the pickup area to their right. This change only affects arriving passengers.

Departing passengers arriving at BNA via taxi or limo will continue to be dropped off on the Departures level (Level 3). Drop off for passengers will also remain on the Departures level.1

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email