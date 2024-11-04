Nashville International Airport Opens New Taxi and Limo Pickup Lots for Passengers

By
Source Staff
-

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is pleased to announce the opening of a new, more convenient taxi and limo pickup area.

Effective Tuesday, November 5, 2024, arriving passengers exiting the Terminal on the Ground Transportation Level (Level 1) will now find the pickup area to their right. This change only affects arriving passengers.

Departing passengers arriving at BNA via taxi or limo will continue to be dropped off on the Departures level (Level 3). Drop off for passengers will also remain on the Departures level.1

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here