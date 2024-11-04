Health Scores: Williamson Co. Hotels for Oct. 2024

These are the hotels and motels health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 2024. Read more local health inspections here!
|Hotel
|Score
|Location
|Date
|Sleep Inn Food
|100
|1611 Galleria Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027
|10/31/2024
|KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel
|100
|130 2nd Ave N, Franklin, TN 37064
|10/30/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel
|95
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd, Franklin, TN 37067
|10/29/2024
|Extended Stay America #9701
|92
|680 Bakers Bridge Ave, Franklin, TN 37067
|10/29/2024
|Tru Hotel
|100
|1001 Knoll Top Ln, Franklin, TN 37067
|10/25/2024
|Hyatt Place
|100
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue, Franklin, TN 37067
|10/15/2024
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel
|100
|107 Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027
|10/18/2024
|Fairview Inn
|82
|1524 Hwy 96, Fairview, TN 37062
|10/22/2024
|Homewood Suites Hotel
|90
|5107 Peter Taylor Park, Brentwood, TN 37027
|10/17/2024
|Hilton Suites Hotel
|96
|9000 Overlook Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027
|10/7/2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|91
|111 Penn Warren Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027
|10/3/2024
|Deerfield Inn
|96
|1407 Hwy 96 N, Fairview, TN 37062
|10/4/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health.
