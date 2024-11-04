Health Scores: Williamson Co. Hotels for Oct. 2024

These are the hotels and motels health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 2024. Read more local health inspections here!

Hotel Score Location Date Sleep Inn Food 100 1611 Galleria Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027 10/31/2024 KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel 100 130 2nd Ave N, Franklin, TN 37064 10/30/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel 95 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd, Franklin, TN 37067 10/29/2024 Extended Stay America #9701 92 680 Bakers Bridge Ave, Franklin, TN 37067 10/29/2024 Tru Hotel 100 1001 Knoll Top Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 10/25/2024 Hyatt Place 100 650 Baker Bridge Avenue, Franklin, TN 37067 10/15/2024 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel 100 107 Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027 10/18/2024 Fairview Inn 82 1524 Hwy 96, Fairview, TN 37062 10/22/2024 Homewood Suites Hotel 90 5107 Peter Taylor Park, Brentwood, TN 37027 10/17/2024 Hilton Suites Hotel 96 9000 Overlook Blvd, Brentwood, TN 37027 10/7/2024 Comfort Inn & Suites 91 111 Penn Warren Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027 10/3/2024 Deerfield Inn 96 1407 Hwy 96 N, Fairview, TN 37062 10/4/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email