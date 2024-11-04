Health Scores: Williamson Co. Hotels for Oct. 2024

These are the hotels and motels health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 2024

HotelScoreLocationDate
Sleep Inn Food1001611 Galleria Blvd, Brentwood, TN 3702710/31/2024
KW Franklin Hotel Partners LLC dba The Harpeth Hotel100130 2nd Ave N, Franklin, TN 3706410/30/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel957086 Bakers Bridge Rd, Franklin, TN 3706710/29/2024
Extended Stay America #970192680 Bakers Bridge Ave, Franklin, TN 3706710/29/2024
Tru Hotel1001001 Knoll Top Ln, Franklin, TN 3706710/25/2024
Hyatt Place100650 Baker Bridge Avenue, Franklin, TN 3706710/15/2024
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel100107 Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood, TN 3702710/18/2024
Fairview Inn821524 Hwy 96, Fairview, TN 3706210/22/2024
Homewood Suites Hotel905107 Peter Taylor Park, Brentwood, TN 3702710/17/2024
Hilton Suites Hotel969000 Overlook Blvd, Brentwood, TN 3702710/7/2024
Comfort Inn & Suites91111 Penn Warren Dr, Brentwood, TN 3702710/3/2024
Deerfield Inn961407 Hwy 96 N, Fairview, TN 3706210/4/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health.

