Nashville Airport Unveils Satellite Concourse to Accommodate Growing Travel Demand

Saturday, Nashville International Airport (BNA®) will open its first free-standing, eight-gate Satellite Concourse – a major milestone of the BNA® Vision expansion program. The Satellite Concourse, encompassing Gates C4 – C11, is designed to primarily accommodate the operations of Allegiant Air and Spirit Airlines.

“The opening of our new Satellite Concourse is a milestone for BNA as we continue to work to accommodate the exponential growth we’re experiencing while simultaneously enhancing the passenger experience,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport. “As we continue to work towards building a world-class airport for a world-class city, we are excited for our passengers to experience the newest addition to BNA.”

Passengers access the Satellite Concourse at the shuttle station from the main terminal, adjacent to Gate C13. From there, a fleet of electric shuttles will run continuously, every three minutes, accommodating up to 69 passengers per shuttle.

During the soft opening on October 21, the new facility will feature several retail and concession options, offering passengers the chance to savor some of Nashville’s favorites, including:

Distillery District Market, offering a wide variety of full-bottle Tennessee spirits and other popular products

Gulch Goods, a retail showcase for talented local artisans and travel essentials

Nashville Supply Co., a colorful retail store featuring local products, self-checkout stations, and other shopper conveniences

Foodservice sourced from local restaurants and companies that cover all day includes coffee, breakfast items, hot and cold sandwiches, quality grab-and-go, and more. These will be offered until the four restaurants open soon

To celebrate the soft opening, complimentary coffee by Bongo Java and Costa Coffee will be served to passengers until the end of October.

The grand opening of the Satellite Concourse, at a later date, will include additional concession options:

Bongo Java, Nashville’s oldest coffee company, operating since 1993

Fat Bottom Brewery, a full restaurant replicating the iconic Nashville-based brewery and offering a full menu, delicious grab-and-go, and a stage for live music performances

Jimmy John’s, the popular national brand creating its high-quality sandwiches

TX/MX, a colorful restaurant celebrating ‘Tex Mex’ cuisine, flavorful libations, and Nashville’s own Las Paletas popsicles