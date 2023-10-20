Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band to Perform at Franklin’s Family Day Event

Come to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm for the Annual Franklin Parks’ Family Day on November 4th. Family Day is a free festival open to the public and will take place from 10 AM – 4 PM at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road, across the street from The Factory in Historic Franklin.

New this year is a special Welcome to Franklin Concert featuring Actor & Humanitarian Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band (LTDB). The band, which uplifts veterans, first responders, and their families through morale-boosting events and entertainment throughout the United States and around the world and is named after Gary’s iconic portrayal of Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump. The Gary Sinise Foundation relocated its national HQ to Franklin last year. In addition to Forrest Gump, Gary is known for many roles including as an astronaut in the movie “Apollo 13,” and as a law enforcement official in “CSI:NY.”

The concert on November 4th will take place 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm after the family activities. First responders and veterans will be celebrated throughout the event. “We are excited to salute the service of our local veterans, first responders, their families and the cities that they serve right here at home with a performance by our Founder and Franklin resident Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band. We hope to see everyone there,” said Donna Palmer, Executive Director of the Gary Sinise Foundation. Gary, whose own family served in the armed forces including his grandfather, father, uncles, and brothers-in-law, has been a staunch supporter of veterans for more than 40 years. Gary established the Foundation in 2011 as an extension of his ongoing efforts to support our Nation’s first responders, veterans, defenders, heroes, and their families.

Franklin Parks’ Family Day offers many opportunities for families to have a great time on this historical farm. The festival features activities like miniature train rides, hay rides, pony rides, and a petting zoo. Festival attendees can also enjoy cane pole fishing in the pond. All rides and activities are free to attendees including the concert by Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band.

Many horse-related events will happen in the Tractor Supply Arena this year, sponsored by Friends of Franklin Parks. Food will be offered for purchase by local food vendors. Family Day activities will wind down once the concert starts at 2 p.m.

The Annual Family Day Celebration is presented by the City of Franklin Parks Department.