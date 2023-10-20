Williamson County New Business Licenses for October 20, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 13-20, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product
|Address
|10/16/2023
|A Step Ahead Orthotics And Prosthetics
|Orthotic / Prosthetic
|Franklin Tn 37067
|10/17/2023
|Acs Homebuilders Llc
|Contractor
|Greenbrier Tn 37073
|10/16/2023
|Chrystals Fades And Blades
|Hair Salon
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|10/13/2023
|Dunkin 21462
|Food Service Contractor
|Franklin Tn 37067
|10/15/2023
|Ghostwater Films Inc
|Freelance Filmmaker
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|10/15/2023
|Greenbrier Ventures Llc
|Short Term Rental
|Thompsons Station Tn 37179
|10/17/2023
|Light Remedy Healing & Coaching
|Reiki
|Spring Hill Tn 37174
|10/16/2023
|Ordaz Land Development Llc
|Landscaping
|Franklin Tn 37064
|10/17/2023
|Upper Lash Co
|Lash Extension
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|10/16/2023
|V & V Vietnamese Cuisine
|Restaurant
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|10/15/2023
|Weekes Construction, Inc
|Commercial Construction
|Brentwood Tn 37027
|10/18/2023
|White Pines Building Group Llc
|General Contracting Work
|Nashville Tn 37211