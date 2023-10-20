Williamson County New Business Licenses for October 20, 2023

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for October 13-20, 2023, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

If you’re seeking details about the businesses establishing themselves in your community or simply interested in staying updated on the latest additions to the local area, then this article is perfect for you.

Date Business Name Product Address 10/16/2023 A Step Ahead Orthotics And Prosthetics Orthotic / Prosthetic Franklin Tn 37067 10/17/2023 Acs Homebuilders Llc Contractor Greenbrier Tn 37073 10/16/2023 Chrystals Fades And Blades Hair Salon Brentwood Tn 37027 10/13/2023 Dunkin 21462 Food Service Contractor Franklin Tn 37067 10/15/2023 Ghostwater Films Inc Freelance Filmmaker Spring Hill Tn 37174 10/15/2023 Greenbrier Ventures Llc Short Term Rental Thompsons Station Tn 37179 10/17/2023 Light Remedy Healing & Coaching Reiki Spring Hill Tn 37174 10/16/2023 Ordaz Land Development Llc Landscaping Franklin Tn 37064 10/17/2023 Upper Lash Co Lash Extension Brentwood Tn 37027 10/16/2023 V & V Vietnamese Cuisine Restaurant Brentwood Tn 37027 10/15/2023 Weekes Construction, Inc Commercial Construction Brentwood Tn 37027 10/18/2023 White Pines Building Group Llc General Contracting Work Nashville Tn 37211