Multiple Vehicle Burglaries, Stolen Vehicle, and Vehicle Pursuit at Spring Hill Subdivision

Spring Hill, TN – We have taken several reports in the last 48 hours from the Harvest Point Subdivision which is located in southwest Spring Hill off of Cleburne Rd. Those reports include:

Carraway Lane – stolen vehicle, 2 vehicle burglaries (May 28th-May29th)

Crutcher Lane/Violet Drive/Green Farm Way – Vehicle burglaries, stolen vehicle (May 29th between 10 PM and 11 PM)

During the overnight hours of May 28th to May 29th a vehicle was stolen from Carraway Ln and there were 2 vehicle burglaries on Carraway Ln.

On May 29th at 10:48 PM a complainant called into the Emergency Communications Center and reported that subjects driving a white Chevy Malibu and black SUV were attempting to enter or did enter several vehicles in the Harvest Pointe subdivision. A short time later an officer located a white Chevy Malibu on Beechcroft Rd headed east bound. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle for investigatory reasons but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The pursuit was terminated in accordance with policy.

On May 29th at 11:05 PM an SHPD officer observed a black Ford Escape (possibly the one from the earlier all) commit a traffic violation in the area of Cleburne Rd. and Beechcroft Rd. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and the vehicle did not stop as it headed on Cleburne Rd. towards the city limits. The pursuit continued to the parking lot of Spring Hill High School and then to Richmond Rd. via a gravel service road. Officers lost sight of the vehicle at one point and it was found in a ditch on nearby Richmond Rd. There was no one inside of the vehicle.

The driver of the Escape is described as a white male who was wearing a dark colored with multi-colored paint on it. We are asking all home-owners with cameras in this area to check footage on May 29th from 10 PM to 11 PM.