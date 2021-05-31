St. Jude Rock n’ Roll Marathon Rescheduled for Fall

After canceling its April event due to COVID-19, the St. Jude Rock n’ Roll Marathon has been rescheduled for November 20, 2021.
Sharing in a release, “After assessing all event scenarios, we are pleased to share the 2021 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon, has been rescheduled for November 20, 2021.”
“We thank our participants for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional event experience later this year as they continue to pursue their goals,” continued the release.
No further updates have been shared in regards to entertainment. In addition, there’s no news on if the Health Expo Center will be available at Music City Center as was previously announced.
For more information on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series, please visit www.RunRocknRoll.com.
