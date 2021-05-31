Photo of the Day: May 31, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

As today is Memorial Day, we are sharing a photo from the 2019 Memorial Day celebration in downtown Franklin.

Each Memorial Day, Williamson County provides a Memorial Day service in downtown Franklin at Five Points with special speakers and remembering those who served from Williamson County. This year’s ceremony is at 10am.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.