MTSU Women’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Slate

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Highlighted by neutral-site matchups against Iowa State, Kansas State, and Purdue, as well as a road trip to Knoxville, the Middle Tennessee women’s basketball team unveiled its complete 2024-25 non-conference schedule Tuesday morning.

2024-25 Middle Tennessee Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule:

• 10/25/24 – UT Southern (Exh.)

• 10/30/24 – Lindsey Wilson (Exh.)

• 11/4/24 – at Northern Kentucky

• 11/8/24 – Grand Canyon

• 11/12/24 – at Tennessee

• 11/17/24 – Alcorn State

• 11/19/24 – Tennessee Tech

• 11/26/24 – at Florida A&M

• 11/28/24 – vs. Purdue (Fort Myers Tip-Off)

• 11/30/24 – vs. Iowa State (Fort Myers Tip-Off)

• 12/4/24 – SIUE

• 12/7/24 – at Belmont

• 12/14/24 – vs. Kansas State (Bill Snyder Classic)

• 12/17/24 – at Cal Baptist

• 12/29/24 – at Princeton

