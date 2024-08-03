MTSU Cross Country Releases Schedule for 2024 Season

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The 2024 Middle Tennessee Cross Country schedule was released by Head Coach Keith Vroman on Wednesday. The gauntlet includes four regular season meets before traveling to Jacksonville State for the Conference USA Championship.

MTSU is coming off a sweep of both the men and women in the CUSA Championships last year in Bowling Green, Ky., and will look to stay on top again this year.

The Blue Raiders will open up their season on the road in Memphis, Tenn., to compete in the Memphis Twilight Classic for the eighth year in a row on August 31.

Then on September 13, MTSU will make the trip to Huntsville, Ala. to run in the Southern Showcase, hosted by Jacksonville State.

On September 27, Middle Tennessee will travel to Columbia, Mo., to compete in the Gans Creek Invitational that is hosted by Missouri for the first of two SEC courses the Blue Raiders will visit in the 2024 season.

MTSU will close out the regular season in College Station, Texas, facing off in the Arturo Barrios Invitational on October 18 hosted by Texas A&M.

The Conference USA Championship will take place on November 2 at Jacksonville State. The Blue Raiders look to sweep again for the second consecutive cross country season.

NCAA Regionals will take place in Tallahassee, Fla., and the NCAA Championship will be in Madison, Wis., hosted by the University of Wisconsin.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email