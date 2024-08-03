Jeni’s to Debut Limited-Edition Persian Ice Cream

Popular streetwear brand The Hundreds and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams have joined forces to create a limited-edition ice cream flavor, Bastani Sonnati, inspired by the traditional Persian delight. In collaboration with The Hundreds co-founder, Ben Hundreds, the flavor celebrates his cherished childhood memories, blending the vibrant heritage of Persian cuisine with the innovative spirits of both brands. The collaboration flavor officially launches on August 8, 2024.

“This isn’t just an ice cream flavor; it’s a tribute to the Sundays spent around the dinner table with my family,” shares Ben Hundreds. “It’s a taste that invites our guests to feel at home, capturing those warm, familiar moments and making it the perfect flavor for our collaboration with Jeni’s.”

As Bastani Sonnati swirls saron’s golden hue with the delicate essence of rose water, and crunchy pieces of pistachio, it delivers a taste that immerses you in the heart of Persian culinary traditions. When Ben Hundreds and Jeni’s began discussing this collaboration, he fondly recalled the staple flavors in his LA home—saron and pistachio. This flavor encapsulates his cherished childhood memories and traditions, celebrating the authentic Bastani Sonnati flavor and bringing it to new audiences with the perfect Jeni’s pint.

“We absolutely loved collaborating with The Hundreds on Bastani Sonnati. It’s such a special thing when someone we respect deeply, like Ben, trusts us enough to capture the flavor of their childhood,” says Beth Stallings, Director of Innovation at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. “We take that trust seriously because we know every bite has to be as good as you remember it being. We’re thrilled that Bastani Sonnati lives up to Ben’s memories. It’s such a warm and beautiful flavor made with high-quality saron, a splash of rose water, and pops of whole pistachios. We can’t wait for folks to enjoy it.”

In addition to the ice cream, the collaboration will feature limited-time merchandise celebrating the fusion of these two beloved brands. The merch drop will include a t-shirt featuring the colorful ice cream, The Hundred’s iconic “Adam Bomb” design and a quote from Ben Hundreds. Both the Bastani Sonnati ice cream and its companion t-shirt will be available online at Jenis.com and TheHundreds.com, starting August 8, along with Jeni’s scoop shops nationwide.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email