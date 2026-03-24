Mr. Arts Coffee in Franklin Announces Closure

Locally owned coffee shop Mr. Arts Coffee in Franklin announced it will close on Saturday, March 28th.

Sharing the news on social media, they stated, “After so many good memories, Mr. Arts will be closing on March 28th. Thank y’all to everyone who showed love and support along the way—it meant everything to us.”

Located at 595 Hillsboro Road, the coffee shop opened back in 2024 with a mission to serve good coffee and the community.

The coffee shop is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until noon. They offer coffee drinks, matcha, tea, and apple cider. You will also find a selection of homemade muffins and breakfast tacos, along with kids’ drinks.

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