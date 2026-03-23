Southern Flavors, Rare Whiskeys, and a Stunning Atrium: Meet Middleman, Nashville’s New Gathering Spot

Boka Restaurant Group is excited to introduce Middleman – its third concept in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, joining Chef Lee Wolen’s Italian eatery, Alla Vita, and Chef Gene Kato’s elegant Japanese restaurant, Momotaro. All three are set to open this spring.

At its core, Middleman will be a sophisticated homage to Tennessee’s rich whiskey tradition. Named after the figures who historically facilitated the underground bourbon trade, the concept reflects Nashville’s spirit of connection, where classic traditions meet modern innovation. The concept gives a nod to the “middlemen” that help to bridge divides, from the Goodlettsville’s Old Stone Bridge to the musical legacy embodied in the enduring Nashville Sound. The space, designed by famed AvroKO, will balance comfort and sophistication, guiding guests through an environment designed for moments of discovery and conversation.

The name is also a nod to the literal space itself: Middleman is designed to be a linking space between the Alla Vita and Momotaro, while each of the three concepts remains unique and distinct in cuisine and atmosphere. Inspired by the European arcade, the concept is envisioned as a covered passageway where guests can gather and pass time with a drink in hand. Symmetrical walkways, detailed facades, and an expansive glass atrium create a solarium atmosphere to reflect Nashville’s bright lights, while eclectic furnishings and collected artifacts evoke the feeling of discoveries brought back from travels abroad.

The Middleman cocktail program, led by Boka Restaurant Group’s Director of Beverage, Ashley Santoro (Elliott Aster, Midōsuji, and Gingie), will celebrate the flavors of Nashville through classic cocktail variations layered with dry rub, pickled vegetables, and other distinctly Southern elements. Guests can enjoy an evolving collection of small-batch Tennessee whiskies, curated international whiskies, rare agave spirits, and vintage liqueurs and are encouraged to engage the bar team to uncover reserve bottles, off-menu pours, and spirits with rich stories behind them.

With seating for 83 guests, Middleman offers a sophisticated, yet welcoming, setting to unwind or to gather before or after dinner. A thoughtfully crafted food menu will complement the beverage program, making Middleman the ideal meeting point where Nashville’s history, hospitality, and contemporary drinking culture converge. Middleman can be found online at www.middlemannashville.com.

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email