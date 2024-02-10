Motown, Willy Wonka & the Blues: Music Takes Center Stage at WCPAC

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will be offering a variety of featured events in February and March 2024.

In February, the Motown tribute band Motor City Magic will return to the WCPAC for two performances, on Friday, February 16, 2024 and Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. Motor City Magic pays homage to the record label that transformed American pop music and defined a generation. The performance features three vocalists and a six-person live band, playing Motown hits by artists such as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Temptations and more. Tickets are $27.50 for adults and $25 for seniors 55 and over.

The following weekend, WCPR Children’s Theatre’s group for 2nd through 8th graders, Rising Stars, will present Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film, in addition to a host of fun new songs, Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth. The musical follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory — or suffer the consequences. Performances will take place Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for all ages.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Williamson County Performing Arts Center presents The Lady and the Empress, a one-woman theatrical performance based on the life and music of 1920s blues legend, Bessie Smith, the Empress of the Blues. Written and performed by Doris Fields, also known as Lady D, and backed by a 4-piece band, the show follows the life of Bessie Smith from her beginnings in Chattanooga and the tent shows of the South to the glamorous stages of Harlem. This 90-minute presentation is both entertaining and educational and features many of Smith’s most popular songs, including “T’ain’t Nobody’s Business If I Do,” “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out” and more. This performance will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 for adults, $25 for seniors 55 and over and $20 for students and children.

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, The Sternwheelers are an Irish-Americana band based in Nashville, TN. Drawing from the canon of both Irish and American traditions they present a unique crossover “transatlantic” folk. This show consists of original music, traditional Irish tune sets, ballads, pub songs and some unique interpretations of music from other genres. In keeping with the folk tradition their arrangements are all individually their own. The Sternwheelers offer something new, fresh and fun steeped in history and tradition. This performance will take place Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 for adults and $25 for seniors.

Tickets for all performances are now on sale. Event details and purchase information can be found at wcpactn.com.