Lipscomb Baseball Promotes Robert Zeigler to Pitching Coach

NASHVILLE – Head Coach Jeff Forehand and the Lipscomb Baseball program would like to formally announce the promotion of Robert Zeigler to Pitching Coach. Zeigler will replace three-year pitching coach Matt Myers, who took a pitching coach job in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Zeigler has served as the Director of Player Development for Bisons Baseball since early August.

“We have been so fortunate to have some of the best pitching coaches over the last several years, and Robert Zeigler will fit right into that particular group,” said Coach Forehand. “Zig has done nothing but impress us since the start of the fall. He was a no-brainer to move into our full-time position. He is a hard worker, and the guys know he has the knowledge to help them develop. I’m so excited to see what’s next for our staff with Zig leading the way.”

Zeigler to Lipscomb after serving as the Director of Pitching at X2 Baseball in Concord, North Carolina. With X2 Baseball, he trained roughly 400 athletes from prep high school, college, and even the professional level, focusing on movement efficiency to maintain health, maximizing velocity, and improving their overall on-field performance.

Before his stint with X2 Baseball, Zeigler spent a year as the Pitching Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Defiance College in Defiance, Ohio.

Full Story: Lipscomb

More Sports News